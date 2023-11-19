Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.