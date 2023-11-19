Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK opened at $63.86 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

