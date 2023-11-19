Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 15,901 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Assertio worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 180,605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 3,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Assertio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assertio news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Schwichtenberg sold 104,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $322,288.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,440.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,252. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assertio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.