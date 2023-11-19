Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.14 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

