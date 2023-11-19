Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 700 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $536.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.