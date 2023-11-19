Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 79,674 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 79,674 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

