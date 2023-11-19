Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

TLYS stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977 in the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

