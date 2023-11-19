Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 117 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 117 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 52 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.96. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.17).

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($86,872.16). Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

