Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 117 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 117 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
In other news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £70,740 ($86,872.16). Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
