TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TCON opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

