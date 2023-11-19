Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Critical Contrast

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Tiptree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trisura Group and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tiptree $1.40 billion 0.46 -$8.27 million $0.19 92.74

Analyst Ratings

Trisura Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trisura Group and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trisura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trisura Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential downside of 97.71%. Given Trisura Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Trisura Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A Tiptree 0.51% 12.07% 1.47%

Summary

Tiptree beats Trisura Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, including warranty programs to program administrators, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. The company also offers corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises; errors and omissions liability insurance for enterprises and professionals; business office package insurance for enterprises and professionals; and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products. The company also provides warranty insurance products covering losses on automobiles, mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, vehicle service contracts, roadside assistance and motor clubs, GAP, automobile dent and ding repair, key replacement, cellular handset protection, and service contracts on other consumer goods, as well as premium finance services, lead generation support, insurance sales, and business process outsourcing. In addition, it offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. The company markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.