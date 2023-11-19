Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 34,103 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 491.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. 78,934,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,267,945. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

