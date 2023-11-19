Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $294,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 390,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,414. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

