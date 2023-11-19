Truist Financial Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $34.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 212.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
