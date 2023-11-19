Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 9,350,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,989,467. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

