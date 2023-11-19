Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. 12,201,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

