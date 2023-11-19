Trust Investment Advisors Buys 556 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,655. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

