Trust Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

