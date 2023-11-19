Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. 1,284,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

