Trust Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.1 %

LNC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

