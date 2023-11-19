Trust Investment Advisors Sells 245 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

PANW traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $247.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,563,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

