Trust Investment Advisors Sells 377 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. 1,810,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

