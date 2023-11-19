Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

