Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 627 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

