Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 774 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nucor were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $156.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.