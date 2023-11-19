Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.