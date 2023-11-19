U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

