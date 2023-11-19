UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $22.51 on Friday. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -20.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.