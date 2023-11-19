United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

