Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

