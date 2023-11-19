US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

