US Bancorp DE Has $12.14 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

