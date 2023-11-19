UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on UWM from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised UWM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

UWM Trading Up 0.4 %

UWM Dividend Announcement

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a PE ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 807.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

