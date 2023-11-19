Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,462 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $49,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.11 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

