Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
