Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,957 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.95% of Village Farms International worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 1.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,521,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $1,783,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 83.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

