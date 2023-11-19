Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,982 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.11% of Viper Energy Partners worth $48,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Featured Articles

