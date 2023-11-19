Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

