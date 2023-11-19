Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VIPS. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 828.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 255.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

