Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.56. 7,238,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.19.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

