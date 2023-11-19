VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VMW opened at $149.62 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

