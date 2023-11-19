Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $212.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

