VVS Finance Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $140.15 million and $1.57 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 84,891,919,810,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,316,770,984,715 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

