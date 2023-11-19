Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $124.63

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.63 ($134.01) and traded as low as €118.70 ($127.63). Wacker Chemie shares last traded at €118.75 ($127.69), with a volume of 151,190 shares.
Wacker Chemie Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
