Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $31,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $134.84. 1,806,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

