Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

WM opened at $170.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

