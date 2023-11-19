WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.67.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
