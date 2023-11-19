Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) & Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.03 billion 3.58 $1.22 billion $2.71 10.53 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 35.15% 34.94% 9.41% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Midstream Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 1 5 6 0 2.42 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00

Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.39%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. It also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. The company operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.