Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westlake to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

WLK opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. Westlake has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 41.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

