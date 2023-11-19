Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,505 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

