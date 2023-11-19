Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,742 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

